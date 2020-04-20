Watch: Colorado healthcare workers block anti-lockdown protesters

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. (Reuters) Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Healthcare workers from a Denver-area hospital blocked lines of cars and trucks campaigning against the state government’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hundreds of protesters defied social distancing norms on Sunday and gathered at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver demanding lifting of the lockdown measures and reopening of nonessential businesses.

Two nurses, who have witnessed first hand the toll Covid is taking in Colorado, stood up and peacefully counter protested. Here is how they were treated. I had join them. pic.twitter.com/iJnNcqZxSv — Marc Zenn (@MarcZenn) April 19, 2020

In Denver, protesters clogged the streets with cars, demanding an end to the shutdown in Colorado. Healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks stood at intersections in counterprotest, Reuters reported.

Protests flared in US states on Sunday over stay-at-home orders while governors disputed President Donald Trump’s claims they have enough coronavirus tests and should reopen their economies.

WATCH: Cars and trucks flood the streets in Denver to protest state orders. pic.twitter.com/0zhUvvJVvx — The Hill (@thehill) April 19, 2020

US stay-at-home measures have battered the country’s economy and over 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month. Demonstrations demanding an end to the measures have earlier taken place in a few places in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitals of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 7,50,000 cases and 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

