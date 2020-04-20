Follow Us:
Monday, April 20, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Colorado healthcare workers block anti-lockdown protesters

Hundreds of protestors defied social distancing norms on Sunday and gathered at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver demanding lifting of the lockdown measures and reopening of nonessential businesses.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2020 9:51:40 am
Colorado healthcare workers block anti-lockdown protestors Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Healthcare workers from a Denver-area hospital blocked lines of cars and trucks campaigning against the state government’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Denver, protesters clogged the streets with cars, demanding an end to the shutdown in Colorado. Healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks stood at intersections in counterprotest, Reuters reported.

Protests flared in US states on Sunday over stay-at-home orders while governors disputed President Donald Trump’s claims they have enough coronavirus tests and should reopen their economies.

US stay-at-home measures have battered the country’s economy and over 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month. Demonstrations demanding an end to the measures have earlier taken place in a few places in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitals of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 7,50,000 cases and 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

