Video shows cop ‘punishing’ men for violating lockdown, UP Police apologises

The Uttar Pradesh Police Thursday issued an apology after a video emerged from western UP’s Budaun town, wherein a policeman is seen making people crawl wearing their bags as a punishment for violating lockdown orders.

“Being the Police chief of the district, I feel sorry and apologise for this,” Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badaun said.

He also said that an investigation is being conducted against the person responsible.

Ever since a lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, hundreds of migrant labourers have— in the absence of public transport and with state borders sealed— decided to walk home. Underlining social distancing as the only way to deal with the outbreak threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the lockdown “is like a curfew” and while “21 days of lockdown is a long time”, “it is equally essential for your safety and that of your family… jaan hai toh jahaan hai”.

The PM had also urged people to stay where they are.

