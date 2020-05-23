Migrants new virus cluster in Uttar Pradesh: After Barabanki, it’s now Jaunpur

Of the 232 new coronavirus cases in UP, more than half – 131 — are migrant workers and their contacts. (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Of the 232 new coronavirus cases in UP, more than half – 131 — are migrant workers and their contacts. (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

After Barabanki district reported over 100 positive cases among migrant workers in the last two days, Jaunpur district on Friday emerged as the new hotspot with at least 43 migrant workers, who recently returned to the state testing positive in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the district to 91.

UP has till date reported 5,735 coronavirus cases with 232 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of the 232 new cases, more than half – 131 — are migrant workers and their contacts.

Besides Jaunpur, other districts with high migrant population reporting jump in coronavirus cases are Badaun with 17 cases in the last 24 hours, Ghazipur with 14, Siddharthnagar with 12.

“The 43 fresh cases reported in Jaunpur are migrants and most of them returned from Mumbai, the city with the highest coronavirus cases, in the past few days. In several other districts, including Badaun, Ghazipur and Siddharthnagar, the new cases are mostly the migrants who returned from highly-affected states like Maharashtra and Gujarat,” said UP Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal.

Jaunpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Ramji Pandey, however, said that they have the details of only 28 new cases. “While some of them were tested positive after being symptomatic at their home quarantine, the rest were already under institutional quarantine. Following incidents of migrants violating the 21-day home quarantine by coming out to sell fruits and vegetables, the district administration has urged people to inform police anout such violations,” Dr Pandey said.

The remaining of the fresh cases include eight each from Saharanpur and Etawah, seven from Lakhimpur Kheri, six each from Agra, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Sant Kabir Nagar and Unnao, five each from Noida, Aligarh and Sitapur, four each from Meerut, Firozabad, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Fatehpur and Bareilly, three each from Bijnor, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Pilibhit and Bhadohi, two each from Auraiya, Balrampur, Pratapgarh, Bahraich, Hapur, Moradabad, Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, and one each from Basti, Mathura, Maharajganj, Shravasti, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Hathras, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Shahjahanpur and Kanpur Dehat.

Meanwhile, the state reported 14 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Of the 14 fresh deaths, five were reported from Agra, two each from Jaunpur and Ayodhya, and one each from Aligarh, Raebareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj and Unnao, the state health department bulletin said.

