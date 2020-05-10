Follow Us:
UP man dies of heart attack after testing positive

The total number of Covid-linked deaths in Meerut is now 12 with 210 positive cases — 65 have recovered so far.

By: Express News Service | Meerut | Published: May 10, 2020 4:36:38 am
A health worker at Tikonia village near Indra nagar area of Lucknow. (File/Representational)

A 65-year-old man died of cardiac arrest in Meerut on Saturday evening after his family members told him that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The family members of the 65-year-old told us that he had high fever since May 7 following which he was admitted to a private hospital. His sample was collected and sent to the microbiology lab of the medical college which confirmed that he tested positive… Within half-an-hour of his family members informing him that he has tested positive, the 65-year-old had a severe cardiac arrest leading to his death,” said R C Gupta, principal of the medical college which confirmed the Covid-19 test report.

