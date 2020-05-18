UP govt aims to add 50,000 isolation beds in 3 days

A suspected coronavirus patient being taken to a hospital in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) A suspected coronavirus patient being taken to a hospital in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

With the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state and the steady influx of returning migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh, the state health department on Sunday said that the number of isolation beds would be doubled to one lakh in the next three days from the current 56,000 beds.

“Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad has made a detailed plan of arranging 1 lakh beds in the state and it has been approved by the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) on Sunday. In the next three days, the arrangement will be made,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, adding that is being done in the wake of migrant workers returning home.

At present, the state has 56,019 isolation beds in 324 dedicated Covid hospitals and out of which 1,881 are occupied.

As per the health department, over 100 migrant workers who returned to the state since lockdown began have tested positive.

According to health officials, the additional number of beds will be achieved by including more facilities for Covid treatment and increasing their capacity.

“We are continuously vigilant when it comes to the huge number of migrants returning to the state. First, we are bringing all of them to our shelter homes for screening and take their samples on a random basis to be tested in pools of 10. If asymptomatic then we are sending them into 21-day home quarantine. The importance of community surveillance and our Nigrani Samitis become important. Till date our Asha workers have reached to more than 3.72 lakh migrant workers living in home isolation. At least 414 of them were found to have symptoms and they are being tested,” said Prasad.

