Uttar Pradesh: Migrant tests positive after mistakenly admitted to Covid ward, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into alleged medical negligence that led to a 36-year-old migrant labourer getting infected with Covid-19 at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar has ordered an inquiry after it was found that a 36-year-old migrant labourer, who had tested negative for coronavirus, was admitted to the Covid ward of the medical college where he was kept for over 12 hours before the hospital authorities realised their mistake. The 36-year-old, who was tested again, was found positive for coronavirus.

According to Additional Chief Medical Officer, Gorakhpur, Dr IV Vishwakarma, a group of 10 migrant workers reached Unnao last week from Nashik in which one person had died. Suspecting that the dead person could be infected with coronavirus, the administration tested all the remaining nine members in the group. Out of them, four tested positive and the remaining five, including the 36-year-old, were found free of the virus.

The CMO said that around the same time a 40-year-old man, who had returned from Mumbai, also tested positive.

“One the person from 10-member group, who had tested negative, was admitted to the Covid ward of the BRD Medical College mistaking him as the coronavirus positive man from Mumbai,” said Vishwakarma.

When the positive patient did not reach the hospital, a search was conducted and he was found staying at the quarantine centre, the CMO said, adding: “Immediately, he was shifted to the hospital. The 36-year-old, whose report was negative, was sent back to quarantine. The man’s sample was collected again and the report that came on Sunday showed that now he is infected.”

The district administration officials admitted the mistake and said confusion occurred because the names of the two persons were almost the same.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. A warning has been issued to officials with instruction that such mistake should not be repeated,” Gorakhpur Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar said.

At present, there are 19 coronavirus patients in Gorakhpur. On Monday, six more tested positive in the district.

