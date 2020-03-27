UP: Five more test positive for COVID-19, first case in Baghpat; count rises to 43

At a Lucknow market. (PTI photo/Representational) At a Lucknow market. (PTI photo/Representational)

The number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh continued to rise on Thursday as five more persons, including two men who had returned from Dubai, were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of the five patients, three are from Noida and one each from Baghpat and Agra.

The total patient count stands at 43 —14 in Noida, nine each in Agra, eight in Lucknow, three in Ghaziabad, two in Pilibhit, and one each in Baghpat, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli. Elven of them have recovered — seven from Agra, four from Noida, two from Ghaziabad and one from Lucknow.

After returning from Dubai, the Baghpat man travelled to his village on a state-run bus from Delhi, said district Chief Medical Officer R K Tandon.

“It is almost impossible to trace those who were with him on the bus but his family has been quarantined and tests will be done on the family members. The condition of the man is stable,” said Tandon.

Baghpat DM Shakuntla Gautam said residents of the village were not allowed to step out until the area was sanitised.

The man’s sample along with seven others was sent for coronavirus testing to a laboratory in Meerut. Of the eight samples, six tested negative and one positive, while the result of another sample was awaited.

The CMO said 57 people in Baghpat had reported caronavirus-like symptoms. All but eight people, whose samples were sent for the final confirmation, were allowed to go home after primary tests.

The 22-year-old patient from Agra has a travel history to Dubai, according to health officials in the district administration. “He returned from Dubai on March 21 and tested positive on Thursday. We started the process to trace his possible contacts and so far we have traced around 20-25 of them. Samples of his family members will also be sent for tests,” said a district health official.

In Noida, a couple, in their 30s, from Sector 150 and a 21-year-old woman from Sector 137 tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, the three patients do not have a travel history and are believed to have been in direct or indirect contact with a couple in Sector 137 who had tested positive earlier.

“Three more samples have come back positive. One of the patients came in contact with another positive patient, following which his wife was also infected. The daughter of the couple who had been diagnosed earlier has also been found positive. The screening process has begun and we are tracing more contacts,” said Dr Anurag Bharagava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The couple diagnosed on Thursday are residents of a housing society in Sector 150. The man had reportedly met a positive patient — the resident of Sector 137 — and a British national, following which he contracted the virus. His wife also contracted it from him.

According to locals, the two men were in constant touch with the British national who was staying at a hotel in the district for a few days. Officials said the society in Sector 150 and the hotel in Sector 135 have been sealed for two days to contain the spread.

As per the state health department, till Thursday evening, four patients in Noida tested negative for coronavirus as per their latest samples. Till Wednesday evening, 378 tests have taken place in Noida since the outbreak -288 were negative and results of 88 samples are awaited.

As per the data provided by Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, a total of 61 suspect cases were tested at KGMU in the past 24 hours, of which all except four tested negative. At present, there are seven patients and one suspected case admitted at the KGMU isolation ward.

Nod to Rs 50 crore for medical equipment

The state government sanctioned Rs 50 crore to the Medical Health & Family Welfare department for the purchase of important medical consumables and medical equipment. According to a statement issued by the revenue department, each district has been directed to set up a permanent control room in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and a sum of Rs 50,000 has been sanctioned to each district in this regard. The control rooms will be operational 24X7 and equipped with video-conferencing facilities.

Now, an app to track returnees

Lucknow: To provide proper guidance and track the health of people who have returned to Uttar Pradesh after foreign travel, the state has developed a web application – Quarantine Trackin App.

“A message is sent to every traveller with a request to click on the link to download the app. After downloading the app, the traveller can fill in all his details in the online form and can update his/her health status on the application daily for the next 28 days. If he reports any symptom on any day, an alert will be sent to the State Control Room and a medical team will visit the traveller for assistance,” read a statement issued by the state Directorate of Health Services. ENS

