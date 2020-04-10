UNSC to meet over COVID-19 outbreak, discuss global ceasefire

At the UNSC meeting, Guterres is expected to brief on efforts to fight the pandemic, peacekeeping missions and push for unity in the international community. (File Photo/Representational) At the UNSC meeting, Guterres is expected to brief on efforts to fight the pandemic, peacekeeping missions and push for unity in the international community. (File Photo/Representational)

As the United Nations Security Council meets in the wee hours of Friday to discuss the pandemic for the first time — after weeks of differences between the US and China — it will be considering two sets of texts for resolution.

Proposed by France, the first text focuses on United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s call last month to cease hostilities around the world as part of a “humanitarian pause” to fight the pandemic. It has been supported by all permanent members of the UNSC.

And the second text has been spearheaded by Tunisia on behalf of the 10 non-permanent members and calls for “an urgent, coordinated and united international action to curb the impact of COVID-19” and urges an immediate global ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

Spearheaded by Germany, nine of the UNSC’s 10 non-permanent members had requested the closed-door meeting — a video conference — last week. This meeting could not be held earlier since Washington and Beijing were at loggerheads, with the Trump administration had insisted on referring to the virus as originating from China.

At the UNSC meeting, Guterres is expected to brief on efforts to fight the pandemic, peacekeeping missions and push for unity in the international community. The UNSC President for the month of April, the Dominican Republic has formally scheduled the video conference. —WITH PTI inputs

