Unlock 3.0, Day 4: COVID patient booked in Assam; a new ‘jugaad’ for social distancing, and Karnataka CM works from hospital

Since being shared online, the video has created quite a buzz on social media with many praising the man for the creative technique.

With India reporting 52,050 cases and 803 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 18,55,745 while the toll also soared to 38,938 on Tuesday, according to the latest data by the health ministry. Of the total, the active cases stand at 5,86,298, while 12,30,509 people have recovered. This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have soared to 18,282,208 with as many as 692,679 fatalities. Also, 10,865,548 have recovered so far, according to the data by Johns Hopkins.

Here are some interesting stories on day 4 of Unlock 3.0:

‘Great Indian jugaad’: Shopkeeper comes up with creative way of social distancing

At a time when social distancing is the underlying principle of all precautions against Covid-19, a shopkeeper in a village has found an interesting way to maintain physical distance with customers.

A video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows the man explaining a make-shift machine that uses a rope and a container to go back and forth across a table. The “jugaad” machine is used to send products to the customer, who can collect it from the end of the table and put the money in the bowl accordingly.

Watch the video here:

COVID-19 patient flees from facility in Assam’s Dhubri, booked

A COVID-19 patient fled from a medical facility in Assam’s Dhubri district and was brought back on Tuesday after an operation that lasted for hours police said.

The patient fled from the Diporkuti Covid care centre in Bilasipara town of the district on Monday night, they said.

The centre’s in-charge informed the police after noticing that the patient was missing.

The patient was tracked and brought back from his house in the Golakganj area, police said.

The centre’s in-charge informed police that the patient was reluctant to get admitted and was non-cooperative with the authorities and the health workers.

Police said they have registered a criminal case against the patient.

The civil work of a jumbo facility for Covid patients to start at CoEP ground in Pune's Shivajinagar on Tuesday. It will cater to 800 patients and would be ready by August 19.

HC asks TN govt to supply eggs, sanitary napkins to students till reopening of schools

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to supply eggs to children enrolled under the noon meal scheme along with dry rations from their schools till the COVID-19 lockdown is in force.

Passing orders on a petition seeking to ensure supply of nutritious food during the lockdown, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha said girl students should get sanitary napkins till reopening of schools.

Once schools are reopened, cooked food can be provided to students as usual, it noted.

After testing COVID positive, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa works from hospital

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, works from his hospital ward. (Credits: Karnataka DIPR)

Eligible elderly be paid pension regularly, states to provide them medicines, masks, sanitisers: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that all eligible old age persons should be regularly paid pension and states should provide them necessary medicines, masks, sanitizers and other essential goods in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court said that looking at their vulnerability for coronavirus, elderly people should be given priority in admission in government hospital and in the event of any complaint made by them, the hospital administration shall take immediate steps to remedy their grievances.

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy which was hearing the plea filed by former Union minister and senior advocate Ashwani Kumar, who has sought directions with regard to elderly people saying they need more care and protection in this time of pandemic.

The bench said that the top court had already issued directions on December 13, 2018 in the matter and those directives were needed to be complied with by all concerned, including the states.

