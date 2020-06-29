Lockdown Unlock 2.0 Guidelines: Govt to allow more domestic flights; curfew from 10 pm to 5 am

Health workers take Covid-19 samples in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Health workers take Covid-19 samples in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Lockdown Unlock 2.0 Guidelines & Rules: The Centre Monday issued new guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to re-open more activities in the country in a calibrated manner. Unlock 2.0 will come into effect on July 1 and extend till the end of the month. The notification was issued a day before Unlock 1.0 guidelines were to expire.

All activities will be permitted outside containment zones, except schools, colleges, education and coaching institutions; international air travel except as permitted by the government; metro rail; cinemas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls; social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions. (Read the full list of what is allowed, and what is not)

Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates

The government said more domestic flights will be allowed to operate.

Movement of individuals will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd