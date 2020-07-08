Unlock 2.0, Day 8: Coimbatore shop selling ‘special mysurpak’ as virus cure sealed; 96-year-old woman recovers from Covid

A doctor gives physical therapy to a COVID- 19 positive patient at an isolation center in Mumbai. (AP Photo) A doctor gives physical therapy to a COVID- 19 positive patient at an isolation center in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

India’s total coronavirus case count rose to 7,42,717 Wednesday, after about 22,752 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll touched 20,642, as per the Health Ministry Data. There are 2,64,944 active cases and around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.

With India ramping up testing to over two lakh per day, 1,04,73,771 samples have been tested so far. In the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Meanwhile, amid a spike in cases, West Bengal imposed a lockdown in containment zones for seven days starting 5 pm Thursday, while Patna announced to enforce lockdown from July 10 to 16. Uttar Pradesh government, on its part, announced a three-day special cleanliness campaign to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection and other communicable diseases as its cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 8 of unlockdown 2.0

Nonagenarian woman recovers from virus in Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga district has recovered from the coronaviru infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian i Karnataka getting cured of the disease, PTI said.

According to health officials, 96-year-old Govindamm along with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson was admitte to a hospital with fever and sore throat on June 25. The 27-year-old grandson tested positive for coronavirus followed by his 62-year-old father and 58-year-old mother. Later, testing positive for the virus herself, Govindamma told reporters that there was nothing to fear about the virus “All that you need is a strong will power,” she said.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted, “I congratulat Govindamma of Hiriyur in Chitradurga who defeated COVID. She has set an example to the people of Karnataka b her enthusiasm and courage. One cannot defeat coronavirus wit fear and panic. Self-confidence and proper treatment is the only wa to recover from the infection.”

Sweet shop selling special mysore pak as ‘COVID-19 cure’ sealed

A sweet shop in Coimbatore selling ‘special mysurpak’ with 19 herbal ingredients claiming to be a cure to the coronavirus was sealed Wednesday, within three days of reopening, PTI reported. The shop owner had put out advertisements through pamphlets, saying that the ‘photo speed corona cure mysurpak’ with 19 herbs would cure COVID-19 patients in three days and a daily consumption by others would boost their immunity. Several people had purchased the sweet, priced at Rs 800 for one kg, over the past two days, Food Safety Department officials said.

About 120 kg of the special mysurpak was seized upon inspection.

Denied entry in Pune village, couple consumes poison; woman dies

A 40-year-old woman took her life by consuming poisonous substance over the denial of entry into their village that was declared a Covid-19 containment zone near Pune, PTI quoted police as saying. The husband, who too allegedly consumed the poison, was hospitalised. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the couple got into an argument with on-duty police personnel who suggested them to take an alternative route to reach their home in village Umbraj under Junnar tehsil of Pune district, they said.

“On Tuesday evening, they returned to their village in a tempo after selling vegetables and flowers.Since few cases of COVID-19 were reported from the village, it was turned into a containment zone and barricades were put up at the entrance of the village to restrict entry,” said Sandip Patil, Superintendent of Police.

Customs seizes 4.5 lakh cigarette sticks from Covid special train

Around 4.5 lakh cigarette sticks illegally brought in a COVID special train at the Old Delhi Railway Station were seized by customs preventive officials. The cigarette sticks of ‘Paris’ brand, valued at Rs 40 lakh, were packed in 15 cartons. It is suspected they have been smuggled from Bangladesh. These cartons were recovered from a goods compartment of a train – that runs from Howrah to Amritsar via Delhi to ferry passengers during coronavirus-induced national lockdown -from the old Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday, the officials said.

Foreign-brand cigarettes are in demand in the country’s grey market as they are of good quality and nicely packed, an official said. “Whereas, cigarettes produced and packed in India have to mandatorily mention specified health warning, both in pictorial and text formats, that acts as a source of discouragement for the smokers,” he said.

