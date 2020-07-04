Unlock 2.0, Day 4: Kerala man dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight; Mumbai cops allow travel ‘closer to home’

Kolkata’s India Coffee House reopened during the unlock 2.0. Kolkata’s India Coffee House reopened during the unlock 2.0.

India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, adding 22,771 confirmed infections, with the total count nearing 6.5 lakhs cases, according to Health Ministry’s data.

The ministry said several people-centric measures taken as part of the “test, trace, treat” strategy have removed the impediments to COVID-19 testing. “Thus, around 60.81 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

While the Covid-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315, the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the latest data.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 4 of unlock 2.0

Mumbai 2-km radius rule: cops allow travel ‘closer to home’

Mumbai Police tweaked its 2-kilometre radius diktat imposed to curb needless travel during lockdown and allowed people to move around in the nearby neighbourhood, PTI reported.

In a tweet, the police said people were “permitted shopping closer to home (5am-9pm)” and asked them to carry their IDs and other documents while travelling for work, adding that night curfew was in force between 9pm to 5am with exemptions only for essential travel, including for medical and travel purposes.

Kerala man dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

A 53-year-old Keralite in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, PTI quoted a media report as saying. P Shajahan, who worked as a storekeeper in Abu Dhabi, was supposed to fly to Thiruvananthapuram on the Emirates jumbo jet chartered by the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Dubai, Gulf News reported. Shajahan, who had paid 1,100 dirham (USD 300) for the ticket, said that he did not sleep on the previous night as he kept on waiting for the confirmation of his ticket for the jumbo jet flying 427 stranded Indians to Kerala, it said.

“I sat away from most of the others. But I fell asleep after 4.30 PM,” he said.

S Nizamudeen Kollam, who coordinated the charter flight, said “He woke up and called us after the flight left. It is sad that he missed the flight, which was the first-ever jumbo jet chartered for repatriation. We are now trying to send him on another Emirates flight that we are chartering on Saturday.”

Women leading virus fight in northeast: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said women in the northeast are taking the lead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and helping the region emerge as a model for COVID-19 management.

“Women have excelled in the fight against the pandemic and helped the northeastern region emerge as a model of coronavirus management with very limited number of cases and just 17 deaths in all the eight states so far,” he said while interacting with various self-help groups associated with the North Eastern Region Community Resource and Management Programme (NERCORMP) through a webinar.

