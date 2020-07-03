Unlock 2.0, Day 3: Artist documents lockdown in 100 drawings; Doc in Goa’s Covid hospital returns home after 98 days

A tailor in Haryana’s Panchkula stitches masks as lockdown rendered no work. A tailor in Haryana’s Panchkula stitches masks as lockdown rendered no work.

Early detection and a timely clinical management of the coronavirus infections resulted in increasing daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients stands at 60.73 per cent (3,79,891 persons), the ministry said.

India on Friday recorded its highest single-day virus count at 20,903 taking the cumulative tally to 6,25,544. With the nation’s infection curve rising, the death toll as on Friday stood at 18,213.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 92,97,749 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to July 2, with 2,41,576 of those tested on Thursday.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 3 of unlock 2.0

Assam artist chronicles lockdown in 100 drawings

Assam artist Kishor Kumar Das launched a personal journey of “a drawing a day” to create 100 artworks, documenting the pandemic, PTI reported. The lockdown proved to be “oxygen for my art” as he decided to utilise it to create a body of works, reflecting the situation arising due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, said Das, who is also the Secretary of the Gauhati Artists’ Guild.

The artworks, done on ivory paper with pen and ink, covers almost all aspects of the pandemic, the lockdown, the hardships faced by migrants, the resilience of the people, other happenings during the period, including the Baghjan gas well fire, the coal mining controversy related to the Dihing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary.

“I got the time during the lockdown to talk to my inner self, which responded to my artistic sensibilities and influenced the entire creative journey,” Das said.

The drawing is titled ‘Under treatment’. The drawing is titled ‘Under treatment’.

Ninety-eight days after taking charge as the nodal doctor for treatment of patients at ESIS, lone Covid hospital in Goa, Dr Edwin Gomes was finally relieved on Friday. On return home, he got a hero’s welcome from his neighbours and friends.

Dr Gomes and his team of four — Dr Nidhi Prabhu, Dr Harshal Mamlekar, Dr Geetali Velip and Dr Masood Mujawar — have helped in good number of recoveries, having treated and monitored around 333 patients working several shifts.

They have so far sent 153 patients home, having fully recovered and also ensured another 96 patients improved their parameters and had developed good immunities to be shifted to Covid Care Centres, before being sent home.

They have been replaced with a second team while they take a break. Dr Gomes is expected to return after three weeks — and also monitor cases where his attention is needed.

Dr Gomes and his core team treated patients at the hospital and also helped in monitoring patients who were shifted to Covid Care Centres in the state. Dr Gomes and his core team treated patients at the hospital and also helped in monitoring patients who were shifted to Covid Care Centres in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd