Unlock 2.0, Day 2: Mumbai doc dances in PPE kit to cheer others; 2 nonagenarians beat virus in Bengal, and more

On the second day of Unlock 2.0 phase, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh cases, while the death toll stood at 17,834. With 2,26,947 active cases and a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, the 6 lakh-mark comes just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark. At least 3,59,859 people have been cured/discharged so far.

Of the 434 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh and Goa, news agency PTI reported.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 2 of unlock 2.0

Tea, haritaki extracts may act as potential therapeutic options against Covid-19: IIT-Delhi study

A team of researchers at IIT-Delhi’s Kusuma School of Biological Sciences (KSBS) claimed that aqueous extracts from tea (black and green tea) as well as haritaki (commonly known as harad in Hindi) have the potential to act as a therapeutic option against the coronavirus infection.

The findings suggest the possibility of “gallotannin to emerge as a potential therapeutic candidate against SARS-CoV-2 in the future”. However, the authenticity of these plants as a potential drug will be proved after trials.

The institute said that medical plants can provide a cost-effective therapeutic option to curb the severity of the viral disease in humans, with minimal toxicity. IIT-Delhi claimed that the team of researchers screened about 51 medicinal plants on 3CL Pro protease (3-chymotrypsin-like protease) of the virus. The research found that the targeting of this protein may be able to halt the replication of the virus.

Hyderabad: In break from past, Khairatabad Ganesh idol to be significantly smaller this year

For the first time in 66 years, Hyderabad’s famed Khairatabad Ganesh idol will not be taller than the previous year’s idol, which was a record 66-feet in height. It has been a longstanding tradition to raise the idol’s height by one foot every year. But this year, the organisers have decided to install a 27-feet-tall clay idol, instead of the one made using plaster of paris. And this won’t be the only change.

It has also been decided that no devotees from other areas would be allowed for a personal visit during the 10-day festivities. They can, however, book for ‘puja’ online and have ‘darshan’ from their homes. The idol immersion on the 11th day, which usually witnesses a procession involving lakhs of people moving towards the Hussainsagar lake, will also be a low-key affair. There won’t be a procession this time. The idol will be dissolved on the spot.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Singari Sudarshan Mudiraj, chairman of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi, said that the theme for the year’s Ganesh idol will revolve around COVID-19 and all ‘puja’ prayers will be focussed on the revival of the world from the pandemic.

“We have decided to install a Ganesh idol themed around God Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine and an avatar of Lord Mahavishnu. There are many firsts this year. The idol will be of clay and organic colours. We won’t have a procession on the 11th day. The devotees will have to be satisfied with darshan from home via online. They could book their ‘puja’ via the official website. Only committee members will be present for the spot immersion,” he said.

Mumbai doctor’s dance steps on ‘Garmi’ while wearing PPE kit sets the internet on fire

While healthcare workers around the world have been hailed as “the real heroes” for their selfless service and spirited fight against Covid-19, a doctor in India decided to cheer her colleagues on the occasion of ‘Doctor’s Day’ by grooving to a Bollywood number.

“We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this garmi-ful but oh so graceful outfit,” wrote Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi while sharing a video of herself mimicking the dance steps of Nora Fatehi on the song ‘Garmi‘ from the movie ‘Street Dancer 3D‘. The viral clip shows the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving many amused.

Two nonagenarians beat coronavirus in Bengal

He has blurry vision and finds it difficult to walk without support, but 98-year-old Sripathi Nayaben in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district has shown the world how to beat all odds with positivity, as he recovered from coronavirus and returned to normal life.

Nayaban is probably the oldest man in the country to have recovered from the deadly disease. He returned home on Wednesday evening, with doctors saying that the “man had been able to pull through as he had no comorbidities”.

“Nayaban had been very positive about his recovery since the day he was brought here for treatment. And it actually did the trick. We did put in our best efforts, but his determination was commendable. Also, he had no comorbidity,” Soumyadeep Chakraborty, who treated him in a private nursing home in Kankurgachi here, said.

In Howrah, too, a 95-year-old man was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after he emerged victorious in the war against the viral disease. Gobindo Halder, a resident of Salkia area in the district, was taken to a nearby hospital on June 21, after he complained of COVID-like symptoms. He tested positive for the highly contagious disease the same day.

He was, however, discharged from the hospital as he tested negative twice for the disease.

Not possible to convert coaches into ICUs without extensive modifications: Railways to Bombay HC

Responding to a plea seeking intensive care unit (ICU) facilities be set up for Covid-19 patients in trains, the Railways told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it was not possible to convert the coaches into ICUs without making extensive modifications.

The ministry added that while the coaches can be used as Covid care centres to provide isolation and quarantine facilities to suspected, confirmed, mild and very mild Covid-19 patients, they are not to be used as hospitals as per the advice of the Union Ministry of Health.

While disposing the plea, the HC observed that in the current situation, conversion of coaches into ICUs is not warranted and left the decision to the authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a plea filed by Naresh Kapur, through advocates Prerak Choudhary and Jigar Kamdar. The HC, on June 23, had directed the Union government to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken by Western and Central Railway (CR) to convert coaches into isolation or quarantine centres and why ICU facilities in coaches are not considered necessary.

