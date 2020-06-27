Unlock 1.0 Day 20: 99-year-old woman in Karnataka beats Covid; Navi Mumbai locals help circus troupe survive lockdown

The College Street, colloquially known as ‘Boi Para’ (book mart), in Kolkata which in ordinary days enjoyed the hustle bustle of avid readers lies deserted. The College Street, colloquially known as ‘Boi Para’ (book mart), in Kolkata which in ordinary days enjoyed the hustle bustle of avid readers lies deserted.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country crossed 5 lakh mark after recording over 18,500 new infections in the last 24 hours since Friday. As many as 384 new fatalities were also recorded, taking the toll to 15,685. This was the fourth consecutive day when coronavirus infection increased by more than 15,000.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday evening said that the total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active cases, with the difference between the two nearing one lakh. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 98,493 as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, eight states including – Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Health Ministry.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 20 of the unlockdown

99-year-old woman becomes oldest in Karnataka to beat virus

A 99-year-old woman in Karnataka became the oldest in the state to defeat Covid-19, nine days after she tested positive for the virus. The average recovery period observed in the state is about 17 days.

The woman had contracted the pathogen after coming in contact with her grandson and was hospitalised on her 99th birthday on June 18.

According to officials of the health department, the patient was admitted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after she tested positive for novel coronavirus.

TV actors in Bengal acclimatising to ‘new normal’ on sets

West Bengal TV production sets have been witnessing make-up artists in PPE kits, use of mannequins for scenes requiring proximity between characters and the tweaking of storylines to suit the new post-COVID reality, ever since floors for shooting opened on June 11. TV actors are getting accustomed to the “new normal” on the sets.

“New techniques are being adapted for master shots to give an illusion of the presence of more artistes on a set and mannequins are being used for scenes requiring proximity between actors.It is a challenge but artistes, technicians and other members of the crew are delivering while following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” Producer Saibal Banerjee told PTI.

Solanki Roy of ‘Prothoma Kadombini’ serial said, “Shooting takes place between 6 am and 8 pm. With PPE-clad make-up artists and sanitisation of rooms every hour, we are getting used to the new normal.”

Navi Mumbai locals help circus troupe survive lockdown months

The Rambo Circus came to Navi Mumbai’s Airoli locality in February and the show stopped even before the nationwide lockdown was enforced as fear of the disease kept audiences away. They had managed only four shows before they had to shut down. Rambo Circus manager Biju Nair said four months on and his team has been surviving thanks to the magnanimity of the locals, PTI reported.

Some vendors ensured a steady supply of fresh vegetables through the hot summer months and there were others who helped with rations. Among those who have helped them survive these long months has been NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal who contributed towards their food supplies, Nair said. They spend their days in their tents, huddled around a television set, on their mobile phones or cooking meals on stoves. Outside, the grass is overgrown, a lifesize rhino model and some ducks serve as a reminder of the circus buzz and the chairs are stacked up, waiting for audiences to stream back in.

Telangana sees 204 child marriages during lockdown

During the past three months, about 204 child marriages have taken place in Telangana according to the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR). All the district Collectors and Magistrates in the state have been asked to issue instructions to the officials concerned to take immediate action and steps to sensitise the people to the Prevention of Child Marriages Act, 2006, PTI cited a press release from the TSCPR on Saturday.

From March 24 to May 31, as many as 204 child marriages have been solemnised, the release said. The Commission takes it on a serious note because the child marriages have serious implication on the lives of the girl children, it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd