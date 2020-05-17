Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
UK to invest up to 93 million pounds in new coronavirus vaccine centre

The funding will ensure the new centre opens in Summer 2021, a year ahead of schedule, the department said.

Published: May 17, 2020
The British government will invest up to 93 million pounds ($112 million) to accelerate construction of a new vaccines centre, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Saturday.

The Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), which is currently under construction, is a key component of the government’s programme to ensure that once a coronavirus vaccine is available it can be rolled out quickly in mass quantities, the department said.

