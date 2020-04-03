UK’s Prince Charles denies claims of recovery from coronavirus through Ayurvedic medicine

In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. (AP/File) In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. (AP/File)

Britain’s Prince Charles Friday denied claims saying that he was cured of coronavirus after being treated through Ayurvedic medicine. Earlier, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik had claimed that Ayurvedic medicine helped Prince Charles and that his recovery only adding that this recovery only “validates our age-old practice since thousands of years”.

“This information is incorrect. The Prince of Wales followed the medical advice of the NHS in the UK and nothing more,” Ella Lynch, Communications Officer, Household of The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall said in an email to The Indian Express.

“I received a phone call from Dr Isaac Mathai, who runs the Soukya Ayurveda resort in Bengaluru. He told me that his treatment of Prince Charles through Ayurveda and Homeopathy has been successful. This is just one example of how the system can work,” the Union Minister had said in a press briefing.

Naik had also asked the central government to give the ministry an opportunity to treat patients infected by the virus with alternate medicines.

Earlier this week, the 71-year-old prince, following his recovery, had praised UK’s healthcare workers and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation. In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation.

”At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.