Uddhav Thackeray says lifting of lockdown will depend on how well people comply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state through social media platforms. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state through social media platforms.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the decision to lift the lockdown after April 14 will depend upon the compliance by people to the government directives of maintaining social distancing and staying inside their homes.

“The lockdown will end on April 14 and what is to be done afterwards depends on the people and how strictly people follow the government directives,” said CM Thackeray while addressing the state through social media platforms.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also said that the relaxation of lockdown in certain areas post April 14 was under consideration.

“People feel what will happen after April 14. The CM has just now said that post April 14 we are considering if some form of relaxation can be given in phases. That is possible only if we follow discipline,” Tope said.

Mumbai under lockdown. (Express Photo) Mumbai under lockdown. (Express Photo)

Their remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, in a video interaction with the chief ministers of states, emphasised on the need of common but staggered exit strategy to lift the lockdown across the country.

Read | Here’s how India is planning to unwind 21-day lockdown

“The states and Centre must formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once lockdown ends,” a government statement had quoted Modi telling the chief ministers. He also asked the states “to brainstorm and send suggestions for the exit strategy”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd