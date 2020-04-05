Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Pune

Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Pune, taking the number of confirmed casualties to four. Another suspected death was reported at Aundh district hospital today.
According to Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, a 52-year-old man fromKashewadi in Bhawani Peth was admitted on April 3 with severe symptoms of breathlessness. His swab tested positive for COVID 19 on April 4 and he succumbed to the infection on Sunday.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic
Another 60-year-old woman was brought dead to Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC medical chief said. She tested positive for COVID-19. The woman who had earlier tested negative was discharged from Naidu hospital four days ago. However, she came in a serious condition to the hospital and was sent to Sassoon general hospital where authorities said she was brought dead.
In another development, a 60-year-old woman from Gultekdi had undergone a bladder operation at Pune’s Adventist hospital on March 31. Since she had symptoms of breathlessness, her swab was sent for tests and results showed her to be positive with COVID 19 infection on April 1. She was later shifted to Naid hospital and then to Aundh district hospital. Authorities here said that she passed away on Sunday morning and the state health authorities have to decide whether to report this death due to COVID 19.
Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.