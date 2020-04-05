Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Pune

Four people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pune Four people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pune

Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Pune, taking the number of confirmed casualties to four. Another suspected death was reported at Aundh district hospital today.

According to Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, a 52-year-old man fromKashewadi in Bhawani Peth was admitted on April 3 with severe symptoms of breathlessness. His swab tested positive for COVID 19 on April 4 and he succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Another 60-year-old woman was brought dead to Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC medical chief said. She tested positive for COVID-19. The woman who had earlier tested negative was discharged from Naidu hospital four days ago. However, she came in a serious condition to the hospital and was sent to Sassoon general hospital where authorities said she was brought dead.

In another development, a 60-year-old woman from Gultekdi had undergone a bladder operation at Pune’s Adventist hospital on March 31. Since she had symptoms of breathlessness, her swab was sent for tests and results showed her to be positive with COVID 19 infection on April 1. She was later shifted to Naid hospital and then to Aundh district hospital. Authorities here said that she passed away on Sunday morning and the state health authorities have to decide whether to report this death due to COVID 19.

