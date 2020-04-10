Tripura reports second COVID-19 case as TSR jawan tests positive

Tripura has reported two COVID-19 cases so far. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Tripura has reported two COVID-19 cases so far. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A 32-year-old Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the state’s tally to two, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The man, currently staying at Damcherra in North Tripura district, travelled with the state’s first detected patient on a train from Guwahati to Tripura.

The first patient, a 35-year-old woman who had visited Assam last month, is currently being treated at the state-run GB Panth Hospital in Agartala. The patient, who visited Kamakhya Temple at Guwahati in March and returned to Tripura via train, is reportedly recovering.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Biplab Deb, wrote Friday evening: “Alert! One more #COVID19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 02. The patient is 32 years old Male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra & has travelled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train.”

ALERT! One more #COVID19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 02 The patient is 32 years old Male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra & has travelled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 10, 2020

State COVID-19 Nodal Officer Dr. Deep Kumar Debbarma said that the newly identified patient belongs to the 13th battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), the state’s counter-insurgency force. The patient was shifted to quarantine, while all other personnel in the camp would be tested as well. He visited his family in Madhya Pradesh and returned to Tripura on March 21.

CM Deb also appealed to everyone not to panic and said that “all possible measures are being taken to everyone keep everyone secure.”

“Stay Home Stay Safe and Co-operate with Government,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the government Friday converted buildings in two of its apex state-run hospitals into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to offer comprehensive care for confirmed coronavirus patients.

In a notification, Health Secretary Debashish Basu said the state government has decided to notify NTI building of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital Complex as a Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre. The centre would offer care only for those COVID-19 cases that have been clinically assigned as mild and moderate.

Similarly, the NTH-2 block of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital were also notified as Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital (DCH). It would offer comprehensive care primarily for those patients who are already confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Patients assigned as ‘severe’ would also be treated at this hospital, the notification stated.

According to latest reports, 844 persons have been quarantined in the state — including 685 under home quarantine.

