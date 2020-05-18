Covid-19 outbreak: 85 patients discharged, Tripura on way to recovery

Over half of positive patients in Tripura, which had the highest number of Covid-19 patients among Northeastern states, were discharged from the Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital hospital in Agartala on Sunday. (File photo) Over half of positive patients in Tripura, which had the highest number of Covid-19 patients among Northeastern states, were discharged from the Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital hospital in Agartala on Sunday. (File photo)

Over half of positive patients in Tripura, which had the highest number of Covid-19 patients among Northeastern states, were discharged from the Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital hospital in Agartala on Sunday after they showed improvement in their condition. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made this announcement on his Twitter handle. Out of 167 positive patients in the state, only 80 are now in the isolation centre set up at the hospital.

“#TripuraCOVID19update. Total Discharged : 85. Gomati District -1 person. North District – 1 person. Dhalai District – 83 persons (BSF Jawans and their family members) Total Active Cases: 80 Migrated : 2”, Deb Tweeted.

In a separate Tweet, he mentioned his government is doing everything possible to conduct a high number of COVID-19 tests to ascertain affected patient figures.

He expressed confidence to overcome the pandemic and appealed to everyone to stay indoors and ensure safety. “#TripuraCOVID19update. Happy to share that as many as 540 samples have been tested for COVID19 in Tripura today. All reports are #NEGATIVE. Keeping everyone’s safety in mind, we are conducting a maximum number of tests on a daily basis. We shall overcome soon. Stay safe!”, the CM wrote.

Meanwhile, a three member team dispatched by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is investigating the source of the coronavirus outbreak among BSF barracks in Dhalai district, 100 km from Agartala, where the highest number of affected patients were tested.

The team has visited Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and a few COVID hospitals and care centres in the state. It has said that Tripura’s actions to contain the virus were ‘satisfactory’ so far.

According to reports, 3,355 persons are under surveillance for coronavirus in Tripura now including 234 housed in quarantine centers and 2,131 persons under home quarantine.

