Treat hotels, similar establishments as support services in lockdown: Tourism Ministry advisory

Many tourists across the country are facing problems due to the lockdown. Many tourists across the country are facing problems due to the lockdown.

To help the tourists stranded across India, the Ministry of Tourism issued an advisory to treat hotels and similar establishments as Support Services amid the current coronavirus lockdown. The advisory was issued by the Secretary of Tourism Ministry to the Chief Secretaries (CS) of all states and union territories.

The advisory is regarding foreign and domestic tourists who are stranded across the country due to lockdowns and shut down of transport services. “We issued this advisory to all the CS after discussing it with the ministry of external affairs,” said an official from the ministry.

“State Governments / UT Administrations are advised to treat hotels and similar establishments as Support Services as they are required for tourists as well as Indian nationals who are not able to reach home due to travel restrictions,” the advisory stated. “Sufficient precautions may be taken to ensure that these guests are asymptomatic and that all advisories of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India are followed.”

Many tourists across the country are facing problems due to the lockdown. “States / UTs which have shut down hotels and such establishments are requested to allow these institutions to function so that tourists are not put to inconvenience,” the advisory added. “It is also requested that these hotels be allowed to offer basic food and beverage in-room services.”

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many states have announced lockdown and shutdown of public transport. However, establishments like hospitals, pharmacies, police, banks etc will continue to function.

&Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd