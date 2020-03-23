To prevent Coronavirus spread, AIIMS to shut OPD services from Tuesday

AIIMS Delhi campus (File Photo) AIIMS Delhi campus (File Photo)

From Tuesday, the AIIMS will not cater to any patient coming to the OPD including the new as well as the follow-up patient’s, a move aimed to avoid any form of community transmission in wake of the rising cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The country’s top medical institute witnesses over 15,000 patients in its OPD on a daily basis.

“It has now been decided that all OPD services (including super-specialty services) inter-alia all new as follow-up patient’s registration in AIIMS hospital and all centers will remain closed from Tuesday till further notice,” an order by the medical superintendent Dr. DK Sharma stated.

As many as 415 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in India, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Sunday, the Government issued a completed lockdown in 75 districts of the country.

On March 18, the medical institute has send an advisory to the OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone the OPD appointments. “In view of the increasing threat of Corona infection, you are requested to postpone your appointment at AIIMS if it is not urgent in nature. This is for your safety and good health,” stated the order from the hospital administration. The administration has asked to send the message to all the appointments booked for the next one month.

The hospital has already curtailed the elective surgeries from March 20. The research staff has been advised to work from home, a screening area has been developed for the patient having symptoms of respiratory tract infections.

