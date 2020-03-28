To combat coronavirus, Punjab ordered 1 lakh PPE kits, has got only 6600 so far

The administration claimed that equipment had been provided. The administration claimed that equipment had been provided.

Even as Punjab said that it has ramped up its capacity to test 320 samples for COVID-19 against 80 earlier, the state is still trying to boost its stock of PPE kits and N95 masks required by medical professionals combating the disease. Punjab reported five new cases on Friday, taking its total to 38. Sources told The Indian Express that Punjab has received only 6600 PPE kits against an order of 1 lakh it had placed. Also, 11,000 N95 masks have been received against an order of 1 lakh placed by the government. Both bulk orders were placed around March 21 to suppliers through the Centre.

“There is a shortage of masks and kits in the entire country. These are imported and the orders are not materialising. We had placed an order of 1 lakh each. But what we have received is very small quantity,” an official said.

He added that the kits are to be worn essentially if samples are to be taken. “Now we have ramped up testing. We will be in need of these kits. Otherwise the sampling would suffer. And the WHO wants everyone to test, test, test.”

A doctor engaged in quarantining NRIs and other suspected cases, said doctors were being very responsible. They were leaving N95 masks only for those handling the positive case and for sampling.

“We are making do with surgical masks only. We try to buy these from our pocket as these masks do not cost more than Rs 30 each. Why burden the government stocks. But I have a request to make to the people not to wear surgical masks. Leave them for the doctors. They need these. You can help us by doing this,” he said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu, however, said they had sufficient safety material for medics. “We placed an order of 1 lakh masks and kits. That was to be on the safer side. But whatever we have is plenty since we do not have too many cases.”

He said the availability across the country “would be enough as the Union Health Minister told us during video conferencing on Friday that we are importing machines from China which would be preparing these kits and masks”.

