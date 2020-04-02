To boost preparedness, Punjab health dept seeks IMA help

This meeting was held in Chandigarh on March 31 and was called by Principal Health Secretary Anuraag Aggarwal and Director Health Services, Punjab. This meeting was held in Chandigarh on March 31 and was called by Principal Health Secretary Anuraag Aggarwal and Director Health Services, Punjab.

After it came to light that Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, had no trained staff to operate a ventilator while dealing with a coronavirus case, the state Health Department has approached the IMA’s Punjab chapter for help in stepping up its preparedness.

In a meeting with the state officials, the IMA has proposed setting up a 10-bed ICU at Jalandhar which will be fully equipped with ventilators.

“The ICU will be made ready by IMA at a private hospital in Jalandhar as that area is the hotspot of COVID-19. Our senior doctors will provide free consultation but Health Department needs to arrange dedicated staff for managing patients in this area. These include 3 emergency medical officers, 15 nurses, 15 paramedics and 6 sweepers. We proposed this as government hospitals lag equipped ICUs,” said Dr Manoj Sobti, former state president of the IMA, Punjab, who was part of the meeting.

This meeting was held in Chandigarh on March 31 and was called by Principal Health Secretary Anuraag Aggarwal and Director Health Services, Punjab.

The IMA also proposed that medical colleges in Ludhiana and other places of Punjab can also be utilised for treating patients after these institutes dedicate some area for COVID patients. IMA suggested creating a model for 10 bedded medical set-ups with fully equipped and dedicated ICUs with ventilators and isolation beds in every district, said Dr Sobti

He added: “We are working out the cost that will be incurred in setting up these ICUs and isolation beds and will be presenting it to health department.”

It is learnt that health officials have given a positive response to this proposal and have agreed to pay as per the IMA package.

Member of Punjab Medical Council (PMC) Dr Karamvir Goyal and Dr Kulwant Singh, former president IMA, was also present in the meeting.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.