TN Covid Wrap: Private clinics to allocate 50% of total bed capacity; state records over 18k cases

Tamil Nadu government Friday instructed private clinical establishments to allocate 50 per cent of the total bed capacity to treat Covid-19 patients.

As per the G.O. issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the decision was taken considering the shortage of beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

The government said the allotment should be made across all categories of beds available in the hospital, including oxygen beds and ICUs. Further, private establishments have been directed to reduce/avoid elective and planned admissions till further orders from the government.

As part of the mitigation measures, the state government is actively involved in combating the pandemic. The state has now institutionalised a COVID Unified Command Centre (UCC) to serve as the nodal centre to manage bed availability, especially for critically ill patients and oxygen cylinder requirements in private hospitals. As per a release, this will be done in coordination with the existing 104 COVID Health Help Line.

“The UCC will also liaison with existing COVID-related services such as the CMCHIS and implement the Clinical Establishment Act and Public Health Act for enhanced efficiency and improved health outcomes,” the release read.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu govt assures high court on the availability of oxygen, ventilators

Further, the Tamil Nadu government has launched a dedicated Twitter handle @104_GoTN to support people in dire need of beds. Through this platform, individuals can directly request beds and gain assistance. All the requests will be handled by UCC, which would also be monitoring both government and private hospitals, especially in Chennai Corporation.

Also, to maximise reach and filter messages easily, the hashtag #BedsforTN has been introduced. The government has requested the public to make use of the tool for support concerning bed availability.

Tamil Nadu recorded 18,692 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 11,66,756. Of this, Chennai reported 5,473 cases, taking the city’s total to 3,33,804. The state recorded 113 new deaths putting the toll at 14,046. A total of 16,007 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,37,582.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu with 1,215, Coimbatore with 1113, Thiruvallur with 905 recorded more cases. A total of 1,15,128 cases are active in Tamil Nadu.