Three J&K students who left AMU quarantine without informing traced in Valley

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said they have traced the four Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) PhD students from Kashmir, three of whom had left the campus without informing the AMU administration after they were put under quarantine.

An internal communication from AMU had stated that three students with history of traveling to the UAE were absconding from the isolation ward since March 18. A fourth student from Kashmir, also admitted at the isolation ward, had informed in writing that he was leaving for his home in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the AMU had stated.

On Saturday, officials said three students — residents of north Kashmir — were traced and put under observation, and the student from Anantnag is under medical observation.

As restrictions in view of the virus outbreak entered its second day on Saturday, public and private transport remained off roads, and shops and business establishments were closed.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Waqf Board on Saturday ordered suspension of regular prayers in shrines and mosques affiliated with the Board till further orders. The Board also ordered that no holy relic will be displayed on the occasions of Mehraj-ul-Alam, the night of Prophet Muhammad’s ascension, next week.

