Three Bihar cops held for shooting at van driver, seeking bribe

The Patna police have arrested three constables for shooting at a driver of a pick-up van carrying potato and demanding Rs 5,000 bribe from him to allow the vehicle to ply.

Sonu Sah, who was bringing potato from the riverine belt to Danapur town, was shot in his leg after an argument with three policemen near Patna. “I was first asked to take the vehicle to police station and they hinted that I should talk to senior officers and that the matter could be resolved after paying Rs 5,000,” he alleged. Sonu is receiving treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. The three constables were booked for extortion and attempt to murder.

The Bihar Truck Owners Association (BTOA) has alleged that policemen at several checkposts across the state were stopping trucks carrying essential items and demanding bribes to release them. BTOA president Bhanu Shekhar Prasad Singh said, “In last three days, I got calls from over a dozen truck drivers who were held at several checkposts even though they had been carrying… essential items. One such case was reported from Areraj, Motihari on Thursday. Police have been indirectly asking for bribe… disrupting supply chain and making crisis an opportunity.”

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said they would look into specific complaints.

