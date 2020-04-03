The Screening: Dead Basti youth’s friend tests positive, no fresh case in Noida

Sanitisation work in full swing in Lucknow on Thursday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav Sanitisation work in full swing in Lucknow on Thursday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav

Apart from the seven men linked to Tabhligi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 127. The three new positive coronavirus cases were reported from Meerut (1), Basti (1) and Ghaziabad (1).

The fresh case in Basti is the 21-year-old friend of a youth, who died on Monday and had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Basti Chief Medical Officer Dr JP Singh, the 21-year-old lives in the same locality as that of the deceased youth. “A possible source of their infection is yet to be ascertained, and health officials are still tracing their contacts,” said Dr Singh.

The 25-year-old who died on Monday was the first victim of coronavirus in UP and had underlying health issues. Officials had declared the death “co-morbid” as the youth suffered from kidney and liver ailments.

On Wednesday, Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan had said that the family members of the 25-year-old had told a physician at BRD Medical College that he had not travelled outside the district in recent months, but the UP Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal on Thursday told The Indian Express that officials have received information that the victim had visited Mumbai last month. “However, we are now trying to ascertain if the information is true since the family of the 25-year-old has denied it,” Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, the samples of his family members and close contacts have been sent to Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) for test.

While details of the new cases in Meerut and Ghaziabad are still awaited, no fresh coronavirus case was detected in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, with the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar staying at 48, officials said.

Noida, which us the most-hit by the affliction, is followed by Meerut (24 cases).

The other districts where coronavirus cases have been reported are — 12 in Agra, 10 in Lucknow, 10 in Ghaziabad and six from Bareilly. Three cases have been reported from Bulandshahr, two each from Pilibhit, Basti and Varanasi, and one each from the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Moradabad, Shamli, Jaunpur, Hapur, Ghazipur and Baghpat.

Till date, 17 patients have been discharged from hospital following their recovery. Eight of them are from Agra, six from Noida, two from Ghaziabad, and one from Lucknow.

