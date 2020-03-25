Telangana to launch statewide surveillance exercise to identify COVID-19 cases

At least 12 persons who tested positive returned are from the UK, Gulf or other European countries. At least 12 persons who tested positive returned are from the UK, Gulf or other European countries.

Armed with a list of over 20,000 people who returned from abroad since March 1, officials in Telangana will visit each address to ascertain the health of the person. A top health official said that this will help in identifying people with COVID-19 symptoms and if action is initiated quickly, it would help prevent the community spread. Municipal, panchayat, health, revenue and police authorities will take up the exercise.

“Till now, of the 36 cases in Telangana, 33 are foreign returnees. The remaining three got infected as they were in contact with an infected person. We have to identify people with symptoms before community spread starts,’’ Health Minister Etela Rajender said.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, officials will be deployed in all the 150 wards to visit houses of the foreign returnees as well as their neighbours.

While the first Covid-19 case was reported in Hyderabad on March 1, it was only on March 16 that the state government advised 14-day quarantine for Indian and foreign nationals arriving at the Hyderabad airport but it was confined to passengers from China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and Spain. However, a large number of people who returned from the UK, Gulf countries, other European countries, Indonesia etc were not advised to be under quarantine.

On Tuesday, a traffic constable stopped a techie who had returned to Hyderabad from Australia on March 19. Although he was supposed to be under self-quarantine for 14 days even if he had no symptoms, the techie was unwell and still was roaming around. Cops admitted him to a hospital and registered an FIR against him.

Telangana reported three new positive cases today taking the total to 36. A 49-year-old with a travel history from London, a 39-year-old with travel history from Germany, and a 61-year-old who returned from Saudi Arabia have been admitted to the hospital Monday and tested positive Tuesday.

On March 20, the government said all passengers arriving from abroad have to undergo the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. Now, the massive exercise is being launched to find out the health status of those who were advised quarantine.

From March 21, the Telangana government had also started stamping with indelible ink the date of arrival on the wrists of those returning from foreign countries. However, police, health and revenue officials found several persons with quarantine stamps on their wrists attending functions or visiting their native villages after going home in Hyderabad for quarantine.

