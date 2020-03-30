Telangana to be coronavirus free by April 7 if no new cases emerge: KCR

Telangana has reported 70 cases and one death. Telangana has reported 70 cases and one death.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said the state may become coronavirus-free by April 7 if no fresh cases are reported.

Speaking at a press conference, the chief minister said the 25,935 people who have been quarantined and placed under surveillance would be completing their 14-day quarantine period by April 7. “After April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period,” he said.

Telangana has reported 70 cases and one death. “The total number of cases is now 70. We have 11 persons who are being treated in Gandhi Hospital and they have tested negative after final checks. They will be discharged on Monday,” the Chief Minister said.

Asking the migrants in the state to stay put, the CM assured that the state government will provide each person with 12 kg rice of flour, Rs 500 cash assistance, and shelter. “As Chief Minister of Telangana I am telling how many crores of rupees are needed to be spent we will not go back, we will arrange for the money. You stay comfortably. At any cost nobody should starve in Telangana from any state,” Rao said reaching out to the workers.

Referring to migrant workers, Rao said his government considered them as partners in Telangana’s development and asked those migrating to stay back in the state. “Don’t make desperate attempts to leave Telangana to reach your native places. You have come (to Telangana) for the state’s progress and to serve Telangana and hence we see you as a family member. Don’t worry for anything. We will take care of you,” he said. It was the state’s responsibility to take care of them and provide food, ration, water and medicine for those having health problems, Rao said.

Earlier last week, taking a tough stand on people violating the lockdown rules and moving around, KCR said, “If people do not listen and stay indoors, we will be forced to implement a 24-hour curfew. If people continue to be on the streets, then the army has to be called out and shoot at sight orders may be issued.”

