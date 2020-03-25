Telangana lockdown: RWAs in Hyderabad barricade approach roads

The elected members and police are also checking if shops have increased prices of vegetables and warned them of cancelling license if they over charged. (Express photo: Sreenivas Janyala) The elected members and police are also checking if shops have increased prices of vegetables and warned them of cancelling license if they over charged. (Express photo: Sreenivas Janyala)

Residents Welfare Associations of apartments, townships and gated communities across Hyderabad started barricading their approach roads to prevent people from going outside or coming in after warnings from local police, while Municipal Corporators, councillors, MLAs, MLCs and elected representatives started going door to door to appeal to people to stay indoors.

On Tuesday evening, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had chided the elected members for not helping police enforce the lockdown restrictions. The elected representatives today morning started sending Whatsapp messages or visited the residents personally asking them to barricade the approach roads to prevent people from going out.

Milk and vegetables would be made available every morning, residents have been told. The elected members and police are also checking if shops have increased prices of vegetables and warned them of cancelling license if they over charged.

Meanwhile, IT Minister K T Rama Rao has asked IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to coordinate with Big Basket, Grofers and Amazon to ensure they restart their operations and begin deliveries — especially food items. Earlier, although food and dry rations delivery was exempted, the deliveries by the three services were hampered due to the lockdown restrictions.

“I have asked the IT Secretary to work with them and ensure that they restart their operations soon,” Rao said. To ensure that no one is on the streets, homeless people across Hyderabad are being moved to shelters.

