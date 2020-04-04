Tamil Nadu man walking home from Maharashtra dies in Hyderabad

According to preliminary information, the people who walked with Logesh have said he left Nagpur after he was forced to vacate the place where he was staying with others after the 21-day lockdown was announced. (Representational Image) According to preliminary information, the people who walked with Logesh have said he left Nagpur after he was forced to vacate the place where he was staying with others after the 21-day lockdown was announced. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man from Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district died in Hyderabad on Wednesday night after he had walked about 500 km from Wardha in Maharashtra. He was walking home amid the lockdown with about a dozen others when police stopped them and moved them to a shelter in Hyderabad.

The Namakkal administration has received information that B Logesh reportedly died of a heart attack due to dehydration and exhaustion. At the time, he was at the shelter. As per that information, he had walked the entire distance from Wardha to Hyderabad, except small stretches when he travelled on trucks.

According to the Namakkal district collector’s office, Logesh’s father works as a watchman and his mother at a garment mill. He had been working with a private company in Nagpur for the past two months.

Logesh reportedly left Nagpur on March 30. Local residents had informed police about the movement of Logesh and a dozen people on the highway on April 1. He died after police and revenue officials shifted them to a shelter in West Marredpally in Hyderabad.

At the shelter, after having a bath and eating dinner, Logesh collapsed and fell unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, said a senior official of the Namakkal district administration.

Against the initial plan to bury his body in Hyderabad due to travel restrictions, the state administration in Hyderabad intervened and made arrangements to take his body to his native place in Namakkal in an ambulance, over 800 km away. The body reached his home on Friday.

According to preliminary information, the people who walked with Logesh have said he left Nagpur after he was forced to vacate the place where he was staying with others after the 21-day lockdown was announced.

Will enforce lockdown more stringently: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday warned that the state government would enforce the lockdown restrictions more stringently considering reports that people are flouting norms in many places.

The Chief Minister said the government will deliver the cash support declared for the weaker sections — an amount of Rs 1,000 — at doorsteps along with the tokens for free ration.

He said it is the responsibility of people to follow these orders. “A few don’t listen at all. Law will take its course from now on. We have extended as much cooperation as possible, but if the people fail to utilise it, there is no choice but to enforce the order stringently,” he said. (Express News Service)

