In Tamil Nadu, COVID-19 cases touch 50 mark, 21 have same Thailand origin

A cluster of 21 cases—including the eight fresh ones and a 54-year-old man who died in Madurai—has its origin in Thailand. (Representational image) A cluster of 21 cases—including the eight fresh ones and a 54-year-old man who died in Madurai—has its origin in Thailand. (Representational image)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu reached 50 on Sunday with eight more people testing positive for the virus.And, as per epidemiological data linking contacts prepared by the state government, a cluster of 21 cases—including the eight fresh ones and a 54-year-old man who died in Madurai—has its origin in Thailand.

A 29-year-old railway doctor and her 10-month-old boy, and two other women, aged 58 and 52, who were in the close contact of doctor, were among the cases reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said thousands of people were screened for COVID-19 symptoms across the state on Sunday as part of a massive drive.

