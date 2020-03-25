Tamil Nadu records first Covid-19 death, 54-year-old from Madurai dies

India coronavirus lockdown: At Chennai Central on Wednesday. The Indian Railways has suspended all trains till March 31. (Express Photo: Srinivas K) India coronavirus lockdown: At Chennai Central on Wednesday. The Indian Railways has suspended all trains till March 31. (Express Photo: Srinivas K)

Tamil Nadu recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus Tuesday, after a 54-year-old man from Madurai, who had tested positive for the disease, passed away at Rajaji Hospital in the city. The state has so far identified 23 patients who have contracted the virus, including one person who has been treated and discharged.

The five new cases reported Wednesday included four Indonesian nationals and their travel guide from Chennai. They have been quarantined at the Salem Medical College since March 22.

Read live updates on the coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu in Tamil

#update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed that the Madurai patient had no travel history to any other state or country. He, however, had a medical history of prolonged illness with uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension.

“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away… he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” Vijayabaskar tweeted.

His last rites took place at 4.30 am in Madurai in the presence of four of his family members. In accordance with the standard operation procedure (SOP) laid out by the Health Ministry, the burial took place with police protection.

India coronavirus lockdown: An empty bus stand in Parrys, Chennai, on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Srinivas K) India coronavirus lockdown: An empty bus stand in Parrys, Chennai, on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Srinivas K)

So far, a total of 2,09,276 passengers have been screened in the state, while 15,492 are under follow-up. There are 211 patients admitted in hospitals across Tamil Nadu. Of the 890 samples tested, 757 have turned out negative, while the results are awaited for 110. The state has made ready 9,154 beds in isolation wards in various hospitals.

There are eight approved government testing labs in Tamil Nadu including the latest one at Madurai Rajaji Hospital.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd