Take precautions but open clinics: Maharashtra CM Uddhav to private doctors

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday urged the private doctors to open clinics and treat patients. He also asked them to refer patients with coronavirus-like symptoms to government hospitals.

In a social media address, Thackeray said, “Many private doctors have closed their clinics. I request them to open their clinics, take all required care and treat patients… Patients suffering from cough, cold and fever symptoms should be referred to government hospitals for treatment.”

The chief minister has also further urged people to come forward if they have travel history to any coronavirus-affected countries which were not on the list of the Union government for checking at airports. “Don’t hide your travel history. Come forward and get checked,” he said.

Thackeray clarified that wages of government employees and elected representatives, including ministers, MLAs and others, have not been cut. “It will be given to them in two parts.”

He said that the goods transport that has been disrupted following the lockdown will be normalised over the next two days. There will not be any issue of foodgrains as we have enough stock available, he added.

