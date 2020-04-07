Tablighi Jamaat responsible for spurt of cases, says RSS

The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification. The state has also identified 713 people who visited Nizamuddin Markaz, or arrived in Uttarakhand from other states for Tablighi Jamaat programmes from January 1 till date, and the police in each district has launched an exercise for their verification.

The RSS on Monday blamed the Tablighi Jamaat for a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country, accusing the group of “hiding” their infection and misbehaving with healthcare personnel.

However, it also said that the Muslim community is helping the government trace contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members, which should be appreciated.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidy made the statements while addressing a press conference on efforts made by his organisation to help people during the lockdown.

A statement released by RSS quoted Vaidy as saying, “To not call off your congregation is one thing, but to hide, to hide others and to misbehave with nurses and those engaged in COVID containment efforts shows their depraved mentality… it is fact that the number COVID-19 infections have surged because of them… they have got exposed within their own community.”

Stating that the responsibility of fighting the coronavirus was not that of the government alone, Vaidy said people had to cooperate and contribute.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd