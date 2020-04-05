107 new cases with Tablighi link, 2 deaths in Tamil Nadu

At the Yamuna Sports Complex auditorium in Delhi, Friday. It houses the homeless and migrants stopped by police. (Photo: Amit Mehra) At the Yamuna Sports Complex auditorium in Delhi, Friday. It houses the homeless and migrants stopped by police. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

On Saturday, states across the country reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths linked to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation, held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

TAMIL NADU

The state recorded two deaths and 73 new COVID-19 cases linked to the religious congregation in Delhi. Of the two deaths of COVID-19 patients reported in the state, a 51-year-old man died in Villupuram medical college on Saturday morning.

The state health department said that the husband and the son of the 53-year-old woman who died in Madurai were also part of the team that travelled to Delhi for the congregation. In the state, 422 of the total 485 cases tested positive are directly linked to the congregation.

UTTARAKHAND

Six persons linked to Tablighi Jamaat tested positive on COVID-19 infection on Saturday. Among the new cases, five are in Nainital and one in Haridwar The total number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the state so far is 22.

Uttarakhand Police said 383 people from the state had gone outside to attend jamaats after March 1, and 26 of them have not returned yet. The remaining members have been put in either institutional or home quarantine.

KERALA

Kerala on Saturday reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19, of whom three had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Officials said 157 persons from the state had attended the event, and with the fresh cases, a total of six have tested positive. for the virus. The total number of positive cases in the state touched 306.

Health Minister K K Shailaja told media that of Saturday’s 11 new cases, five have a travel history of Dubai and two persons are primary contacts of patients tested positive earlier. A district-wise break up showed that six new cases are from Kasaragod, taking the total number of patients from that district to 137.

HARYANA

After Palwal district witnessed a spike with 13 Tablighis testing positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered medical examination of all the Tablighis who have entered Haryana after March 1.

Palwal has registered the maximum increase of COVID-19 patients in a single day.

The state has identified over 1,300 Tablighis across Haryana, of whom over 510 had attended the Delhi congregation.

Haryana’s total count of COVID-19 patients touched 70 on Saturday.

JAMMU & KASHMIR

Ten of 14 people who were found positive for COVID-10 in Kashmir on Saturday are connected with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 92 in J&K. As per the Saturday’s media bulletin, there are a total of 68 cases of coronavirus in Kashmir.

KARNATAKA

Two fresh positive cases linked to the Tablighi event were reported in the state from the Dakshina Kannada district, taking the total number of patients linked to the Delhi event to 16.

A total of 16 fresh cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday taking the total number of COVID 19 cases to 144, including four deaths and 11 discharges.

“We have collected 308 samples and results for 214 have been received, 198 are negative and 16 are positive. There were 19 foreigners in the group from from the Tablighi Markaz and all of them have tested negative for the virus,” senior minister S Suresh Kumar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd