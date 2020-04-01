Nine Tablighi attendees identified in Goa, CM says ‘they should be punished’

At the Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khana) At the Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khana)

Nine persons in Goa have been found to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at its headquarters in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who had a day before said he had no information on those who attended the congregation, Wednesday said “the outfit has damaged India”.

According to the government, the nine persons had reached Goa on March 11 and were put in quarantine after the news unfolded of many who attended having tested COVID-19 positive in other states.

The government and the Goa Police have appealed to those who have attended the Delhi event to come forward and get themselves checked and quarantined.

Sawant also sought “severe punishment” for those who attended the Delhi congregation. “The Tablighi Jamaat has damaged the country, according to the media reports that I have seen. They have put the country in trouble with the manner in which they allowed (COVID-19) to spread,” Sawant said in a press meet.

“Police said they have come from Gujarat and Kerala. This is dangerous. We have to be careful about those from Tabligh. It is important to know which centres they have come from. I will source information now,” Sawant said.

“Jamaat members should be punished according to me,” he added.

