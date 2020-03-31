Supply chain hit, several Hyderabad medical stores shut shop

“Employees are unable to come to work. Most of them depend on public transport and are unable to reach for work,” Shetty said, (Express Photo: Rahul V Pisharody) “Employees are unable to come to work. Most of them depend on public transport and are unable to reach for work,” Shetty said, (Express Photo: Rahul V Pisharody)

Facing supply chain disruptions and shortage of staff, a large number of medical stores in and around Hyderabad have downed their shutters despite falling in the essential establishments’ list for the 21-day lockdown.

The Greater Hyderabad region has over 18,000 pharmacies. A medical store owner near NIMS hospital said distributors are unable to supply stock. “The situation is such that distributors have stopped answering our calls. Regular supply has stopped. There is a shortage of medicines because distributors are unable to supply medicines as they don’t have people to work for them. The transport is also affected. We have stocks for a month or so and we will remain open,” he said. Follow LIVE Updates

According to Kishan Murary Shetty, general secretary of the Greater Hyderabad Retail Medical Shops Association (GHRMSA), around 60 percent of medical stores in the city are shut as of today. “Employees are unable to come to work. Most of them depend on public transport and are unable to reach for work. Others who own vehicles are being stopped at police checkpoints and despite showing ID cards they are not being allowed to go,” Shetty told indianexpress.com. Shetty’s store, Anukar Pharmacy, which employs 52 persons, is shut since last Sunday.

“Our regular transporters who come under essential services are refusing to take orders,” Rao said. (Express Photo: Rahul V Pisharody) “Our regular transporters who come under essential services are refusing to take orders,” Rao said. (Express Photo: Rahul V Pisharody)

GHRMSA representatives have met the Police commissioner of Hyderabad four days ago, and raised the issues faced medical store owners. “We have been asked to get passes from concerned police stations. First, a form needs to be filled and attested by a drug officer concerned and submitted to the local police station. The officers are busy in their jobs. As this process is tedious, no one is following it,” said Shetty.

The GO 45 issued by the Telangana government on March 22 exempts medical supplies as well as pharma manufacturing units from the lockdown. “Hospitals, optical stores, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and their transportation,” and states that “production and manufacturing units which require continuous process such as pharmaceuticals, API, etc, may function.”

On Monday, the Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association (TCDA) submitted a representation to health minister Eatala Rajender seeking his intervention for reinstating the collapsed supply chain of medicines and vaccines.

According to TCDA president Ch. Janardhan Rao and general secretary J Satish Rao, local parcel services by transporters and their branches operating across the State have been closed with their staff including drivers and porters not reporting to work due to lack of public transport. They also highlighted the fact that manufacturing units are closed, and C&F(carrying and forwarding) agents are not getting stock properly.

The association requested that the government insist on courier companies to airlift the goods from other states, if needed, whereas, cabs should be permitted to pick up and drop the staffers and each vehicle should be allowed to carry four persons. It also said that the transporters should be assured about the safety of their staff and passes have to be issued for easy movement of vehicles.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Janardhan Rao said the government is yet to respond to their concerns. “Our regular transporters who come under essential services are refusing to take orders. Manufacturers, too, have shut down. We at least have enough stocks now but there is a shortage of medicines in the market as people are buying medicines in larger quantities.” Rao said he has met with Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, but nothing has materialized so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd