Sufficient stock of food grain for welfare schemes in Haryana, even if lockdown is extended: FCI

THE FOOD Corporation of India (FCI) has said that its Haryana unit has sufficient stock of wheat and rice to run government welfare schemes, not only for the state but also for neighbouring states like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, even if the coronavirus lockdown is extended.

“The FCI has taken several steps to ensure that food grains are made available to the people, especially the weaker sections of society, all over the country in the wake of current nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19 outbreak. There is currently a stock of about 100 MT of wheat and rice which is sufficient to run public distribution system (PDS), National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKY) in the region,” said Om Prakash, general manager of FCI’s Haryana region.

During the lockdown period since March 25, FCI’s Haryana region has transported as much as 2.34 lakh MT food grain to other states through railways, and 78,069 MT food grain through roads. The Haryana government also lifted around 42,000 MT of food grain under NFSA and other welfare schemes of the central government.

“Facing a challenge to maintain social distancing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, FCI employees are doing their best and ensuring the smooth movement of food grain to deficit states and also providing grain to be distributed under welfare schemes,” said Prakash.

