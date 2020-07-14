scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
These states have more Covid-19 recoveries than active cases

There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average of the country, which stands at 63 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2020 7:06:48 pm
A doctor checks the temperature of a woman during a free medical camp in Dharavi. (File)

Even as India’s Covid-19 tally crossed nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, there is a silver lining — the total recovered cases are about 1.8 times the number of active cases, the Health Ministry said.

The numbers provided by the Health Ministry reveals that 29 states/Union Territories have more recovered patients than active cases. Six states — mostly in the south and northeast — have a higher number of active cases than recovered patients. The states are Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The government has said that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a “gradual surge” in the recovery of patients.

With 28,498 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the total Covid-19 caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727. Of the total infections, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active.

The number of cases has been increasing by more than 26,000 for the fifth consecutive day. While it took 110 days for Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh, it crossed the nine lakh-mark in just 56 days more.

“Thus, around 63.02 per cent of patients have recovered so far. In many states, the number of daily discharges from hospitals is more than the number of daily admissions,” an official said.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country. Out of them, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 per cent of the total active cases.

The ministry also said 22 states were currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

States that have more Covid-19 recoveries than active cases

States Recoveries Active cases
Andaman and Nicobar 109 57
Andhra Pradesh 16,464 14,274
Assam 10,894 5876
Bihar 12,317 5482
Chandigarh 423 157
Chhattisgarh 3202 996
Daman and Diu 268 226
Delhi 91,312 19,017
Goa 1,540 1026
Gujarat 29,770 10,897
Haryana 16,602 4984
Jammu and Kashmir 6,095 4,545
Himachal Pradesh 940 292
Jharkhand 2,351 1,514
Ladakh 946 146
Madhya Pradesh 13,208 4,336
Maharashtra 1,44,507 1,05,935
Manipur 970 656
Mizoram 151 82
Odisha 9,255 4,412
Puducherry 785 665
Punjab 5586 2,388
Rajasthan 18,630 5,781
Tamil Nadu 92,567 48,199
Telangana 23,679 12,177
Tripura 1,475 603
Uttarakhand 2856 703
Uttar Pradesh 24,203 12,972
West Bengal 19,213 11,279

