These states have more Covid-19 recoveries than active cases

Even as India’s Covid-19 tally crossed nine lakh on Tuesday, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, there is a silver lining — the total recovered cases are about 1.8 times the number of active cases, the Health Ministry said.

The numbers provided by the Health Ministry reveals that 29 states/Union Territories have more recovered patients than active cases. Six states — mostly in the south and northeast — have a higher number of active cases than recovered patients. The states are Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.

There are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average of the country, which stands at 63 per cent.

The government has said that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a “gradual surge” in the recovery of patients.

With 28,498 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the total Covid-19 caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727. Of the total infections, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active.

The number of cases has been increasing by more than 26,000 for the fifth consecutive day. While it took 110 days for Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh, it crossed the nine lakh-mark in just 56 days more.

“Thus, around 63.02 per cent of patients have recovered so far. In many states, the number of daily discharges from hospitals is more than the number of daily admissions,” an official said.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country. Out of them, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 per cent of the total active cases.

The ministry also said 22 states were currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

States that have more Covid-19 recoveries than active cases

States Recoveries Active cases Andaman and Nicobar 109 57 Andhra Pradesh 16,464 14,274 Assam 10,894 5876 Bihar 12,317 5482 Chandigarh 423 157 Chhattisgarh 3202 996 Daman and Diu 268 226 Delhi 91,312 19,017 Goa 1,540 1026 Gujarat 29,770 10,897 Haryana 16,602 4984 Jammu and Kashmir 6,095 4,545 Himachal Pradesh 940 292 Jharkhand 2,351 1,514 Ladakh 946 146 Madhya Pradesh 13,208 4,336 Maharashtra 1,44,507 1,05,935 Manipur 970 656 Mizoram 151 82 Odisha 9,255 4,412 Puducherry 785 665 Punjab 5586 2,388 Rajasthan 18,630 5,781 Tamil Nadu 92,567 48,199 Telangana 23,679 12,177 Tripura 1,475 603 Uttarakhand 2856 703 Uttar Pradesh 24,203 12,972 West Bengal 19,213 11,279

