State govts learn from S Korea, Singapore to trace coronavirus cases

In pockets across the country, officials are using technology to track coronavirus on the lines of South Korea and Singapore.

The district team of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in Pune is using a web-based portal, in which 2,612 quarantined individuals are currently checking in with their locations and updating their daily activity, contacts and symptoms for 14-day periods each. Teams assigned to visit homes of these individuals also use the system to report, while other districts can log in to check if any of their residents is among those identified.

The team is looking for ways to add facial recognition verification as well as a contact mapping feature, so that users can refer the system to others that they have come in touch with.

“It’ll be like a social network where, through the referred people, we can get the chain of where the virus has gone,” Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune zilla parishad, said. “When we started building the system for large-scale tracking, we realised South Korea had a similar system. We couldn’t understand Korean in the phone app, so we looked at photographs on their posters and improved the idea for the Indian condition. Later, we got to know Singapore has built a similar system.”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has told the Mumbai Police to track movements of those quarantined using phone GPS location. “We are looking into the best way… Whether there will be privacy issues, these are things that still have to be sorted out,” BMC Deputy Health Director Daksha Shah said.

Karnataka IT Director Prashant Kumar Mishra said the state government is working on a similar programme with IT professionals and service providers. “We will have the system rolled out in a day or two.”

Heavily debated, South Korea’s “virus patient travel log” determines the movements of patients before they tested positive using CCTV cameras, banking account information, and mobile phones. They have also used the tools to determine whom to test first.

“It is vital that any emergency access to data as part of COVID-19 follows internationally accepted norms of necessity and proportionality. Any data procured under such a mandate should be purpose-limited, temporary and be deleted as soon as feasible. Improved transparency and accountability on part of government stakeholders will go a long way in helping limit harm while gaining public trust,” said Udbhav Tiwari, public policy advisor at Mozilla Foundation.

Authorities in Israel have been sending text messages to positive cases that their cellphone data would be used to alert others who come near them. Individuals in quarantine are also being sent tailored text alerts with a review of their movements. Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference that counter-terrorism technology would be used to fight corona.

Reports from Beijing state that trials of an “AI temperature measurement system” with thermal cameras can detect those with a fever. Even trains are being tracked. “We will retrieve relevant information about the passenger, including the train number, carriage number and information on passengers who were close to the person… We will extract the information and then provide it to relevant epidemic prevention departments,” Zhu Jiansheng of the China Academy of Railway Sciences said to state news agency Xinhua.

Singapore’s website lists demographic details of coronavirus patients. The government’s “TraceTogether” app shows up if users are 2 metres from each other using Bluetooth signal, but receives information only after the user has approved a Health Ministry request.

Iran reportedly had to discontinue a coronavirus information application after it become known that it also tracked movements.

The US and UK are also in talks with technology companies, with some reports saying companies have offered to share aggregate data to enable contact-tracing. Anonymised mobility data from Facebook and Google can be used to track aggregate movement, previously used in natural disasters.

