‘Open Ayurvedic facilities’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s suggestion for govt to help fight COVID-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Advocating the use of Ayurveda to tackle the menace of novel coronavirus, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday suggested that the government should consider opening up Ayurvedic facilities across the country to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Ayurveda can be of really good help. Indigenous medicines are even recommended in China. Many people get better. The government should open up Ayurvedic facilities. We have lakhs of Ayurvedic physician in the country and allow them to practise, ask them to take care of patients,” the Art of Living founder said in a video interaction with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also pointed out that the move would “lessen the burden on the allopathy doctors”.

He also praised the government’s decision to announce the lockdown much earlier as opposed to several countries to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“I think India took the right decision at the right time. Our government has done this clampdown much before the other countries. As far as medical preparedness is concerned, I would say we are not bad. We are doing fairly good,” he said.

The spiritual guru also cautioned the people against coming onto the streets to celebrate once the lockdown is lifted. “The whole purpose of lockdown will then be finished, so we have to be cautious,” he added.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19 as of now. “People with serious illness should be hospitalised. Most patients recover thanks to supportive care,” the WHO website says.

