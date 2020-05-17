Spain prime minister wants to extend state of emergency

Previously, Sanchez received parliamentary support for two-week extensions to the state of emergency that took effect on March 14 and expires May 24.(Source: REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File) Previously, Sanchez received parliamentary support for two-week extensions to the state of emergency that took effect on March 14 and expires May 24.(Source: REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he’ll ask Parliament for what he hopes will be the last extension of the state of emergency.

Sanchez says he’ll seek the support of the legislature to support a one-month extension of the state of emergency that gives his government extraordinary powers to maintain the nation’s two-month lockdown.

Previously, Sanchez received parliamentary support for two-week extensions to the state of emergency that took effect on March 14 and expires May 24.

Health authorities reported 102 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking Spain’s death toll to 27,563. Over a month ago Spain, had more than 900 deaths a day before the lockdown measures for an outbreak that’s infected a confirmed 276,505.

Support for Sanchez’s minority, left-wing coalition government has been waning with each vote to extend the state of emergency. But the Socialist leader managed to salvage a key vote two weeks ago by striking last-minute deals with two smaller parties.

