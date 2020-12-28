scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
South Korea reports first variant of coronavirus found in the UK

South Korea reported the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec. 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

By: Reuters | Seoul | December 28, 2020 6:45:27 am
Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk near the display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

