South Korea reports first variant of coronavirus found in the UK

Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk near the display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea reported the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec. 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday. More details awaited

