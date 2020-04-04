Soon, school lessons via DD, FM radio in Bihar

The government has been also sending weblinks of e-books or study materials to parents so that students can access them during the lockdown. (File/Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) The government has been also sending weblinks of e-books or study materials to parents so that students can access them during the lockdown. (File/Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

The Bihar government is reaching out to Doordarshan and FM radio channels to broadcast lessons for classes one to 12. The state has over 75,000 government schools with over 2.4 crore students. At least 70 per cent of these students have access to radio or TV.



“We have Unnayan model material for classes 9 and 10. A 10-minute audio-visual of each chapter is followed by five quiz questions. We are writing to Doordarshan and FM radio to air it. We are expecting to run our courses or TV and radio by next week,” Special Project Officer of the Bihar Education Project Council Ragini Kumari told The Indian Express.

“For classes 1 to 8, we have activity lessons under the e-Pathshala model for radio. This way, we will reach out to our students in difficult times,” she said, adding that courses of Class 11 and Class 12 were being prepared.

The council’s special project director, Sanjay Singh, said that the study material for radio and TV classes were being prepared by BEPC and UNICEF. “Unnayan has a static model. We have ready-made material for it. We are working on more comprehensive model.”

Singh added that though study materials had already been made available from the education department website, they had been sending its link to parents. “Our students can download it and study their new courses online or offline,” he said.

