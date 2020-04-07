‘Stop govt ads; transfer money from PM CARES’: Sonia Gandhi’s suggestions to PM Modi on COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Two weeks into the lockdown, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with suggestions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In her letter, Gandhi said that while she supports the Cabinet’s decision of pay cut for MPs, ‘austerity measures’ which can be used to divert much-needed funds are the need of the hour. She listed five suggestions for the same.

Gandhi suggested a complete ban on media advertisements by the Government and Public Sector Undertakings. “The only exceptions should be advisories for COVID-19,” she said, adding that this could free at least Rs 1250 crore spent by the Centre per year.

The UPA chairperson also asked the government to suspend the ‘Central Vista’ beautification and construction project. Last September, the Union government announced the Central Vista redevelopment project and earmarked Rs 20,000 crore for the same. “At a time like this, such an outlay seems self-indulgent to say the least,” Gandhi wrote, adding that Parliament can function comfortably within the existing historical buildings.

She also called for a proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in the expenditure budget (other than Salaries, Pensions and Central Sector Schemes). This can be used for establishing an “economic safety net” for migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSME’s and those in the unorganised sector. She also called for a stay on foreign visit by politicians including that of the President, the Prime Minister, except in case of emergencies

Lastly, Gandhi called for the transfer of money from ‘PM CARES’ fund to the ‘Prime Ministers National Relief Fund’ (‘PM-NRF’). “This will ensure efficiency, transparency, accountability and audit in the manner in which these funds are allocated and spent. It seems like a waste of effort and resources to have and create two separate silos for the distribution of funds,” she wrote, assuring the prime minister of Congress’ ‘unwavering support’ to fight the virus.

Gandhi’s letter was in response to PM Modi who had sought opposition leaders suggestions during a call that he made to them on Sunday. Earlier, during a CWC meeting, the Congress said the lockdown was necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has resulted in chaos and pain among millions of migrant labourers. The government needs to put in place a comprehensive strategy to manage this crisis arising out of the coronavirus lockdown, she said.

