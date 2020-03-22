Sonia Gandhi calls for relief package, more virus tests

Biswas also said a roadmap for the Tripura Congress had been prepared with the approval of Sonia Gandhi. (File) Biswas also said a roadmap for the Tripura Congress had been prepared with the approval of Sonia Gandhi. (File)

Saying that India appears to have “under-utilised” its public and private sector capacities in testing for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked the government to change its strategy and expand testing.

She also asked the government to put in place broad-based social protection measures, including “direct cash financial help” to daily wagers and unorganised sector workers, special relief package for the agriculture sector, comprehensive sector-wise relief package for all businesses offering tax breaks, interest subvention, deferment of liabilities and deferment of EMIs for the salaried class.

Sonia said there is uncertainty and lack of information about the number of beds, isolation chambers, ventilators, medical teams and medical supplies.

“This information, including location of each hospital and their emergency phone numbers, should be publicly shared. A dedicated portal for sharing these and all other necessary information is one way forward. Special budgetary allocation is an equally important factor,” she said.

Arguing that testing is the key to prevention, Sonia said: “In a nation of 130 crore, only 15,701 samples are reported to have been tested so far… Despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations, we appear to have under-utilised our public and private sector capacities. This must change. We must begin by testing all cases under surveillance and expand to all other symptomatic cases and those coming into contact with the ones testing positive.”

Her statement came hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people to express their gratitude to medical professionals and others by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells at 5 pm Sunday.

Saying that small and medium entrepreneurs and daily wage workers will be worst hit, Rahul said: “Clapping will not help them. Today, there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package.”

Sonia also expressed concern over reports suggesting scarcity of personal protection equipment (PPEs) for medical teams. She pitched for grant of special financial incentives for the doctors, nurses and support staff engaged in battling the virus.

She said reports of artificial shortages and black-marketing of hand sanitisers, face masks and even liquid soap were alarming.

“It is the bounden duty of the government to ensure adequate supply and take corrective action. What is more unnerving is the fact that prices of essential commodities like vegetables, pulses, rice, etc. seem to be rising unchecked daily,” she said.

