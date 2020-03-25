Social distancing at Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

Senior ministers were present at the meeting during which PM Modi is expected to chalk out strategies to deal with the pandemic. Senior ministers were present at the meeting during which PM Modi is expected to chalk out strategies to deal with the pandemic.

Social distancing was evident in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The Cabinet meeting held at Lok Kalyan Marg comes a day after PM Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for the next three weeks and urged Indians to practice social distancing to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Senior ministers were present at the meeting during which PM Modi is expected to chalk out strategies to deal with the pandemic.

Making the lockdown announcement, Prime Minister Modi Tuesday said the lockdown “is like a curfew” and while “21 days of lockdown is a long time”, “it is equally essential for your safety and that of your family… jaan hai toh jahaan hai”. With folded hands, Modi urged citizens to adhere to his call, saying it is applicable to everyone — from the Prime Minister to a citizen in a village. “Currently, India is at a stage where our current actions will determine how much we are able to minimise the impact of this disaster.”

Underlining social distancing as the only way to deal with the outbreak threat, the Prime Minister, in his second address to the nation on the pandemic, said, “This decision… has drawn a Lakshman Rekha at your doorsteps. You must remember that a single step outside your home can bring a dangerous pandemic like corona inside.” he said. Within minutes of his address, there were reports of panic buying for groceries and provisions from across the nation. The prime minister later clarified that essential items will be available.

India has so far recorded 562 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

